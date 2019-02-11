Panthers' James Reimer: Pulled after two periods
Reiner got the start Sunday against the Panthers but was pulled after two periods, trailing 3-2 in a game Florida eventually lost 5-2.
Reimer stopped only nine shots on 12 attempts, though Roberto Luongo didn't fare much better in the third period, allowing two more on 11 shots.
