Panthers' James Reimer: Pulled in Montreal

Reimer was pulled from Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Montreal after giving up three goals on nine shots, all of which were scored in the game's opening period.

Reimer hadn't played since Feb. 26 and it showed in his performance, replaced by Sam Montembeault after just 14:28. Considering what we saw Tuesday, it may be a little while before Reimer sees the Florida crease again.

