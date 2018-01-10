Panthers' James Reimer: Pulls out high-scoring win

Reimer saved just 26 of 30 shots during Tuesday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.

This was Florida's fourth consecutive away game, and Reimer went 1-2-1 with an .894 save percentage and 3.57 GAA during road trip. He's handling a hefty workload with Roberto Luongo (lower body) on the shelf, and if fantasy owners are cautious with Reimer's matchups, the 29-year-old netminder can help in most fantasy settings. His recent stretch proved that it's definitely best to keep expectations in check, though.

