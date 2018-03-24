Panthers' James Reimer: Punching in for work Saturday
Reimer has received the starting nod for Saturday's home game against the Coyotes, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Panthers will defer to Reimer since Roberto Luongo (upper body) is "banged up," according to DeFranks, who is relaying this information from Panthers coach Bob Boughner. Reimer has only appeared in three games this month, but he skated away with victories each time. Florida's backup has already been sent between the pipes 38 times this season due to Luongo's inability to stay healthy. The 30-year-old will look to stay hot against a Coyotes team that ranks 30th in scoring and is actually positioned no better than 24th in any of the standard offensive categories.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...