Panthers' James Reimer: Punching in for work Saturday

Reimer has received the starting nod for Saturday's home game against the Coyotes, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Panthers will defer to Reimer since Roberto Luongo (upper body) is "banged up," according to DeFranks, who is relaying this information from Panthers coach Bob Boughner. Reimer has only appeared in three games this month, but he skated away with victories each time. Florida's backup has already been sent between the pipes 38 times this season due to Luongo's inability to stay healthy. The 30-year-old will look to stay hot against a Coyotes team that ranks 30th in scoring and is actually positioned no better than 24th in any of the standard offensive categories.