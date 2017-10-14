Play

Panthers' James Reimer: Receives Saturday's starting nod

Reimer will start Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

The former Leaf has made one appearance in 2017-18, a win in which he stopped 26 of 30 shots on goal. Reimer will be facing a tough test Saturday, starting in Pittsburgh against the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champs and their high-powered offense.

