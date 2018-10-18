Panthers' James Reimer: Receives starting nod Friday

Reimer will defend the home net against the Capitals on Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Reimer will look to get back on track after a pair of subpar outings, surrendering a combined eight goals in two losses. things don't get any easier against the defending champs Friday, who have notched four goals per game in their first six contests this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories