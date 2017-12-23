Panthers' James Reimer: Resolute in Friday's outing
Reimer let in two goals among 31 shots in Friday's 4-2 home win over the Wild.
It wasn't looking good for Reimer, as he yielded both goals through periods one and two, but the Panthers suddenly pounced for three unanswered tallies in the third period to detriment of goalie Alex Stalock. After standing tall in this latest contest, Reimer "improved" to 8-9-4 with a 3.31 and .903 save percentage.
