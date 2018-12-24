Panthers' James Reimer: Road warrior in Chicago

Reimer stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over Chicago.

Reimer made the save of the night when he robbed Brendan Perlini to keep the game knotted at 0-0 in the first period. Despite getting the win and improving his record to 6-7-3 with a 3.45 GAA and .888 save percentage, Reimer remains a risky fantasy play as he's struggled for the better part of 2018-19, and is on pace to set new career-worst marks for both save percentage and goals against.