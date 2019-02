Reimer (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

The non-contact nature of Reimer's injury is concerning, but there's still no report on the severity of his condition. Roberto Luongo will finish out the game. Luongo will likely start Thursday versus the Golden Knights, and if Reimer isn't ready for this weekend's back-to-back games starting Saturday versus the Hurricanes, the team could recall and start Samuel Montembeaul in the blue paint.