Panthers' James Reimer: Saves 16 in loss
Reimer faced 19 shots when he came in for Roberto Luongo, turning aside 16 in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Monday.
This is what Panther fans feared with an injury to Luongo. If Reimer isn't ready to go and ready to produce at, Florida is going to struggle and struggle badly as it tries to make the best out of a bad situation. The only bad situation Monday was that Reimer let in three goals, which won'r make anyone feel better about his long-term prospects. Tread carefully.
