Panthers' James Reimer: Season-high saves in win
Reimer made 41 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over the Flames on Thursday night.
Optimus Reims was dialled in Thursday and helped his kitties break a two-game skid. Those 41 saves were a season high. Reimer has been below average in his outings this season. In eight starts in 2019, he is 3-3-2. He's 3-0 in games where he has allowed two or fewer goals. But is 0-3-2 in games where he has allowed three or more goals. You get the point. You're rolling the dice with Reimer when you put him out there. But give him Thursday -- that was sweet.
