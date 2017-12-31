Panthers' James Reimer: Second shutout in week
Reimer made 38 stops in a 2-0 win over Montreal on Saturday night.
Optimus Reims has dished five straight wins, including two shutouts in his last three games. Enjoy the ride and hope that he continues to see heavy ice time once Roberto Luongo returns from IR.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets starting nod for Saturday's match•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Stops 29 in win•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gearing up for same-conference matchup•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Shuts out Sens for third straight win•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Completing back-to-back set•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Resolute in Friday's outing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...