Panthers' James Reimer: Second shutout in week

Reimer made 38 stops in a 2-0 win over Montreal on Saturday night.

Optimus Reims has dished five straight wins, including two shutouts in his last three games. Enjoy the ride and hope that he continues to see heavy ice time once Roberto Luongo returns from IR.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories