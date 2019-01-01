Panthers' James Reimer: Shines over 40 minutes, shootout
Reimer was a perfect 12-for-12 on save opportunities in Monday's 4-3 shootout road win over the Red Wings.
Panthers coach Bob Boughner saw enough of Roberto Luongo after he allowed three first-period goals, so he replaced him with Reimer, which turned out to by the right call. The 30-year-old wasn't among the three stars of the game, but he made a key save on Gustav Nyquist in the skills competition and teammate Jonathan Huberdeau subsequently dangled around Jimmy Howard to help the Manitoban to his third straight win. What a fine way for Reimer to close out 2018.
