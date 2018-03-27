Panthers' James Reimer: Shuts out Isles on Monday

Reimer made 32 saves in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

It's his 20th win and fourth shutout of the season, tying his previous career highs in both categories. Reimer has also won five straight starts in March, posting a stellar .970 save percentage on the month as he helps keep the Panthers alive in the playoff race.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories