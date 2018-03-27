Panthers' James Reimer: Shuts out Isles on Monday
Reimer made 32 saves in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.
It's his 20th win and fourth shutout of the season, tying his previous career highs in both categories. Reimer has also won five straight starts in March, posting a stellar .970 save percentage on the month as he helps keep the Panthers alive in the playoff race.
