Panthers' James Reimer: Shuts out Sens for third straight win

Reimer made 38 saves in a 1-0 win over the Senators on Saturday.

Optimus Reims was at his battling, flopping best Saturday. The shutout was his first this season and 18th of his career. Reimer has won three straight games and he's 5-3-1 in nine games since Roberto Luongo went down with a lower-body injury.

