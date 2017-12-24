Panthers' James Reimer: Shuts out Sens for third straight win
Reimer made 38 saves in a 1-0 win over the Senators on Saturday.
Optimus Reims was at his battling, flopping best Saturday. The shutout was his first this season and 18th of his career. Reimer has won three straight games and he's 5-3-1 in nine games since Roberto Luongo went down with a lower-body injury.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Completing back-to-back set•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Resolute in Friday's outing•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Guarding home net Friday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 39 saves to stymie Coyotes•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Stopping pucks Tuesday night•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 35 saves in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...