Panthers' James Reimer: Slated for backup duties
Reimer (undisclosed) will backup Samuel Montembeault for Friday's game against the Wild, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Reimer has missed the Panthers' last five games due to an undisclosed injury, but he's evidently now healthy and ready to rejoin the lineup. The 30-year-old's next opportunity to start in goal could arrive as soon as Sunday against the Red Wings.
