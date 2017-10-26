Panthers' James Reimer: Squaring off against Ducks
Reimer led the Panthers out on the ice for warmups Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports. This means he'll be the home starter versus the Ducks.
This will be the third consecutive start for Reimer, as No. 1 puck plugger Roberto Luongo is expected to be held off game ice until next week due to a thumb injury. There are 11 games on Thursday's slate, so consider alternatives to Reimer if you're understandably skittish about deploying the 29-year-old who owns awful ratios this season -- including a 3.58 GAA and .903 save percentage through five games.
