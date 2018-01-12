Panthers' James Reimer: Stacked against Calgary on Friday

Reimer will start in goal Friday against the visiting Flames based on Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reporting that the team will go with the same lineup that defeated the Blues on Tuesday.

Reimer allowed four goals on 30 shots against the Notes in the latest contest, but he won his 12th game by virtue of receiving seven goals worth of support. Now, he'll reportedly be countered by rookie netminder Dave Rittich and a white-hot Calgary squad that has rattled off five consecutive wins.