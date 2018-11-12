Panthers' James Reimer: Stands strong in front of Sens

Reimer stopped 34 of 35 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

This was easily Reimer's best game of the season and it was just his second win. Since Roberto Luongo is just as hot, Reimer may have to wait a while for his next start, but this stellar outing should assure he gets time even without back-to-back games.

