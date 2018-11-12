Panthers' James Reimer: Stands strong in front of Sens
Reimer stopped 34 of 35 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
This was easily Reimer's best game of the season and it was just his second win. Since Roberto Luongo is just as hot, Reimer may have to wait a while for his next start, but this stellar outing should assure he gets time even without back-to-back games.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Stopping rubber Sunday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Allows three goals in loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: In goal Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Early season struggles continue•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Teed up for matinee•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 20 saves in OT win over Isles•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...