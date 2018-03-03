Panthers' James Reimer: Stands tall in 4-1 victory

Reimer saved 24 of 25 shots during Friday's 4-1 win over Buffalo.

While Reimer entered with an underwhelming .905 save percentage and 3.22 GAA for the campaign, this was a layup spot. Buffalo was without top-scorer Jack Eichel (ankle) and already had road struggles with just 2.44 goals per 60 minutes for the campaign away from KeyBank Center. It's probably wise not to overreact to Friday's strong showing, but Reimer definitely warrants a look in upcoming favorable matchups when receiving the starting nod.