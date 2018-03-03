Panthers' James Reimer: Stands tall in 4-1 victory
Reimer saved 24 of 25 shots during Friday's 4-1 win over Buffalo.
While Reimer entered with an underwhelming .905 save percentage and 3.22 GAA for the campaign, this was a layup spot. Buffalo was without top-scorer Jack Eichel (ankle) and already had road struggles with just 2.44 goals per 60 minutes for the campaign away from KeyBank Center. It's probably wise not to overreact to Friday's strong showing, but Reimer definitely warrants a look in upcoming favorable matchups when receiving the starting nod.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Protecting cage Friday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Yields seven goals in Winnipeg•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting against Winnipeg•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Wednesday in Vancouver•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Holds on for win against Oil•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Making return to action•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...