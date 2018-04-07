Panthers' James Reimer: Starting after switcheroo
Reimer will be the home starter against the Sabres on Saturday, Mike Harrington of TBN Sports reports.
This is notable, because earlier in the day it was declared that Roberto Luongo would get the start. However, the Flyers then proceeded to trounce the Rangers and eliminate the Panthers from the postseason. Now, they've decided to give Reimer the start. The 30-year-old has struggled to the tune of a 3.00 GAA and .911 save percentage, but there is reason for hope tonight. The Sabres have scored a meager 2.41 goals per game, lowest in the NHL.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets yanked late in second period•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: All systems go for matinee•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Finally takes loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Shuts out Isles on Monday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...