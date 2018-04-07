Panthers' James Reimer: Starting after switcheroo

Reimer will be the home starter against the Sabres on Saturday, Mike Harrington of TBN Sports reports.

This is notable, because earlier in the day it was declared that Roberto Luongo would get the start. However, the Flyers then proceeded to trounce the Rangers and eliminate the Panthers from the postseason. Now, they've decided to give Reimer the start. The 30-year-old has struggled to the tune of a 3.00 GAA and .911 save percentage, but there is reason for hope tonight. The Sabres have scored a meager 2.41 goals per game, lowest in the NHL.