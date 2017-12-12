Panthers' James Reimer: Starting against Detroit

Reimer will be the road starter Monday against the Red Wings.

This matchup will likely be quite enticing the Wings, and those who have Detroit players on their fantasy teams. Reimer has a 3.81 GAA and a .888 save percentage this season, and he's allowed at least three goals in his last five contests.

