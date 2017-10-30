Panthers' James Reimer: Starting against Tampa Bay

Reimer will start for Monday's tilt with Tampa Bay.

With Roberto Luongo (thumb) sidelined the last five games Reimer has stepped up and notched a .926 save percentage during that stretch, but has unfortunately only gone 2-2-1 during the contests. Regardless the 29-year-old is still showing he can handle a starter's workload if needed, but with a matchup against Tampa Bay who've tied for the most goals scored in the NHL thus far, it might be best to temper expectations at least for one game.

