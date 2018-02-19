Panthers' James Reimer: Starting against Winnipeg
Reimer will guard the cage in Sunday's tilt against Winnipeg, Doug Plagens of the Panthers' radio network reports.
Although Reimer has collected wins in his last two starts, they haven't necessarily been good outings, as he only stopped 61 of the 69 shots thrown on net during the span. Things won't get any easier for the 29-year-old against the potent Winnipeg attack, which averages 3.22 goals per game (sixth best in the NHL) and produces 31.9 shots per game, and Reimer will likely need to elevate his game in order to receive his third straight win.
