Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Friday in Motor City

Reimer will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Red Wings, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Reimer has been on fire recently, posting a 5-1-0 record while maintaining an outstanding 1.61 GAA and .956 save percentage through his last six appearances. The 29-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up his 12th victory of the season in a road matchup with a hot Red Wings team that's won three consecutive games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories