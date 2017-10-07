Panthers' James Reimer: Starting in goal Saturday
Reimer will protect the net in Saturday's home game against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo got the starting nod for Friday's game in Tampa Bay, so Reimer will take over for the second match of the home-and-home series. The Lightning looked dangerous Friday, as they were able to put five pucks past Luongo en route to a 5-3 victory.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Notches 27 saves•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Shuts out Capitals in season finale•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Confirmed starter Sunday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Turns aside all 30 shots in Saturday's win•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting against Sabres•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...