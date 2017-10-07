Play

Panthers' James Reimer: Starting in goal Saturday

Reimer will protect the net in Saturday's home game against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo got the starting nod for Friday's game in Tampa Bay, so Reimer will take over for the second match of the home-and-home series. The Lightning looked dangerous Friday, as they were able to put five pucks past Luongo en route to a 5-3 victory.

