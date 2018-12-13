Panthers' James Reimer: Starting in goal Thursday

Reimer will tend the twine Thursday against the Wild in Minneapolis, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reimer has sat on the bench for each of the last four starts, but he gets another look in the crease Thursday after veteran Roberto Luongo allowed four goals in each of the last three contests. The Wild own a plus-13 goal differential on the home ice sheet, so a tough task awaits Reimer.

