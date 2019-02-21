Panthers' James Reimer: Starting in goal Thursday

Reimer will patrol the blue paint in Thursday's home game against the Hurricanes, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers are riding the hot hand, as Reimer has won three straight games, and you'd have to go all the way back to Jan. 15 to see the last time he allowed more than three goals in a single contest. Reimer will be challenged by a Hurricanes team that ranks No. 1 overall in shots on goal (35.4 per game), though only 11 clubs have had a tougher time putting the puck in the net than Carolina this season.