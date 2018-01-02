Panthers' James Reimer: Starting in net Tuesday

Reimer was named the starting road goalie for Tuesday's game against the Wild, David Dwork of CBS Miami reports.

Reimer's on an incredible run that has included a five-game winning streak, 1.20 GAA and .966 save percentage. He'll look to keep up the brilliant play against a Minnesota team that only ranks 30th in shots per game (29.1) and 19th in total offense.

