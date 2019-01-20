Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Saturday
Reimer will start Saturday's game in Nashville, Brooks Bratten of NHL.com reports.
Reimer gets the second leg of Florida's back-to-back after Roberto Luongo faced the Maple Leafs on Friday. He'll take on a Nashville club that's 16-8-0 at Bridgestone Arena.
