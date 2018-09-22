Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Saturday
Reimer will start Saturday's game against the Stars.
Reimer will be in net for this neutral-site contest in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He's locked into a timeshare with the ageless Roberto Luongo heading into the season.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting second leg of doubleheader•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Unable to finish Sunday's contest•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: In crease against Boston•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting after switcheroo•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets yanked late in second period•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: All systems go for matinee•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...