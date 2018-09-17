Panthers' James Reimer: Starting second leg of doubleheader

Reimer will be the home starter versus the Predators in the second half of Monday's doubleheader.

Michael Hutchinson got the start in the first half, but the name missing here is obviously Roberto Luongo. Luongo remains the usual starter for the Panthers, at least when the games count, so Reimer needs to do his best to stave off Hutchinson for the backup role.

