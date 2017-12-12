Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Tuesday in Chicago

Reimer will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Blackhawks, John Dietz of the Daily Herald reports.

Reimer hasn't been great in the month of December, compiling a 2-1-2 record while posting a sub-par 3.36 GAA and .905 save percentage in five appearances. He'll look to right the ship and pick up his seventh win of the season in what will be his second start in as many days Tuesday in a road matchup with a Blackhawks squad that's averaging 3.47 goals per game at home this season, eighth in the NHL.