Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Tuesday in Chicago
Reimer will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Blackhawks, John Dietz of the Daily Herald reports.
Reimer hasn't been great in the month of December, compiling a 2-1-2 record while posting a sub-par 3.36 GAA and .905 save percentage in five appearances. He'll look to right the ship and pick up his seventh win of the season in what will be his second start in as many days Tuesday in a road matchup with a Blackhawks squad that's averaging 3.47 goals per game at home this season, eighth in the NHL.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Hangs on for overtime win•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting against Detroit•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Top dog in kitty city takes loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: In goal Saturday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Holds on for 6-4 win•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Patrolling blue paint against Jets•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...