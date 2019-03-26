Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Tuesday

In a change of plans, Reimer will start in goal Tuesday against the Canadiens in Montreal.

The original plan involved using Roberto Luongo on Tuesday, but he was forced into extended action Monday night, leaving Reimer to take on the duties against the Canadiens. Montreal has tallied 11 goals combined in its last two home games and Reimer hasn't made an appearance in goal since Feb. 26, so he may have to knock some rust off. He's 1-1-0 in his two starts against the Canadiens this season, having let in seven pucks on 58 shots between the two contests.