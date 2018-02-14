Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Wednesday in Vancouver

Reimer will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Canucks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reimer was shaky in his return from injury Monday against the Oilers, surrendering five goals on 32 shots, but he ultimately did enough to pick up his 14th victory of the campaign due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old netminder will look to bounce back from that sub-par performance and pick up a second straight win in a favorable road matchup with a Canucks club that's 10-14-3 at home this season.