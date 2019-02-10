Panthers' James Reimer: Stationed between pipes Sunday

Reimer will draw the start against the Lightning on Sunday.

In his last appearance against the Lightning, Reimer was rocked for five goals in an overtime loss on Dec. 1. The 30-year-old owns a .901 save percentage and 3.07 in what's been a trying 2018-19 campaign. A matchup against one of the league's most dangerous offense doesn't supply much faith for Reimer on Sunday.

