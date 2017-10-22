Panthers' James Reimer: Steals show against Capitals
Reimer stopped 41 of 42 shots in Saturday's win over the Capitals.
An outstanding performance from Reimer, who has taken over the starting gig with Roberto Luongo (hand) on IR. With the victory, Reimer is now 2-2-0 on the season with a .915 save percentage. The 29-year-old made a few spectacular saves against the Capitals and makes for an intriguing fantasy option moving forward. Luongo will be out for at least a week, so take full advantage and get Reimer in your lineup.
