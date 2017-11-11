Panthers' James Reimer: Stiff test against New Jersey

Reimer will take on the Devils as the road starter Saturday, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Reimer didn't fare well between the pipes when starter Roberto Luongo went down with a hand injury, posting a 2-3-1 record, 3.97 GAA and .869 save percentage over a seven-game stretch that spilled into early November. However, Reimer's getting a chance to avenge those struggles for what promises to be a tough battle against the top team in the Metropolitan Division, which also ranks seventh in scoring (3.33 goals per game) and eighth on the power play at 21.6 percent.