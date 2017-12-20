Panthers' James Reimer: Stopping pucks Tuesday night

Reimer will tend the twine Tuesday against Arizona, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

December has been up and down for Reimer, posting a 2-3-3 record with a 3.09 GAA and .909 save percentage in eight appearances. However, he's faced 28 or more shots in seven of those outings, and a matchup against the Coyotes' troubled offense should bump up Reimer's value. Although the Panthers are on a three-game losing streak, this looks like a good chance to steal a win and Reimer's price is low enough in daily leagues to make for a solid value stream.