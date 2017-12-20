Panthers' James Reimer: Stopping pucks Tuesday night
Reimer will tend the twine Tuesday against Arizona, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
December has been up and down for Reimer, posting a 2-3-3 record with a 3.09 GAA and .909 save percentage in eight appearances. However, he's faced 28 or more shots in seven of those outings, and a matchup against the Coyotes' troubled offense should bump up Reimer's value. Although the Panthers are on a three-game losing streak, this looks like a good chance to steal a win and Reimer's price is low enough in daily leagues to make for a solid value stream.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 35 saves in loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Gets nod Sunday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes 28 saves in losing effort•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Earns trust of coach, starting Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Falls victim to Blackhawks•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Starting Tuesday in Chicago•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...