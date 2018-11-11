Panthers' James Reimer: Stopping rubber Sunday
Reimer will start in goal for Sunday's game versus the Senators, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Reimer has ceded the net to Roberto Luongo in the last three games, but he'll get a chance in the blue paint again. The 30-year-old netminder has struggled thus far with a 1-4-1 record and .885 save percentage. It'll be a tough matchup, as the Senators rank second in the league with 3.59 goals per game.
