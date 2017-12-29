Panthers' James Reimer: Stops 29 in win

Reimer made 29 saves on 31 shots in a 3-2 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Reimer has struggled this year, and he's still the owner of a GAA over 3.00, but the last four games have gone much better for him. In addition to picking up the win in all four of those contests, the 29-year-old has given up two goals or fewer in those tilts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories