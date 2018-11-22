Panthers' James Reimer: Stops four shots in relief
Reimer allowed one goal on five shots in relief during Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Lightning.
Roberto Luongo got shelled for six goals and was pulled early in the third period. With Luongo stuck in a terrible cold streak, Reimer could be in line for some more work. However, the Manitoba native isn't very impressive this season either. He owns a 3.29 GAA and .893 save percentage.
