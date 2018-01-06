Panthers' James Reimer: Strong run ends Friday
Reimer allowed four goals on just 19 shots during Friday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.
The veteran netminder entered with a 7-4-1 record, .933 save percentage and 2.33 GAA through his previous 12 starts, so this was a disappointing showing. After all, the Red Wings are far from an admirable opponent. Still, Reimer's recent form remains encouraging for his fantasy outlook, and it's probably wise not to overreact to this underwhelming performance. It's definitely worth noting that tough road games against Columbus and St. Louis are up next for the Panthers.
