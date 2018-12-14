Panthers' James Reimer: Struggles in Minnesota
Reimer allowed five goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.
The Panthers aren't getting strong production out of either goaltender at the moment, as Reimer didn't do much with his opportunity to spell a slumping Roberto Luongo. Any hopes Florida had of erasing a 3-1 deficit to open the third period were quickly dashed by two Wild goals in the first 3:51 of the final frame.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...