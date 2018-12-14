Panthers' James Reimer: Struggles in Minnesota

Reimer allowed five goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Wild.

The Panthers aren't getting strong production out of either goaltender at the moment, as Reimer didn't do much with his opportunity to spell a slumping Roberto Luongo. Any hopes Florida had of erasing a 3-1 deficit to open the third period were quickly dashed by two Wild goals in the first 3:51 of the final frame.