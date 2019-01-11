Panthers' James Reimer: Struggles in shootout loss

Reimer allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

The 30-year-old played well in relief of Roberto Luongo in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, but that didn't carry over into this start. Reimer has posted a save percentage below .900 in each of his last two starts. Luongo is struggling, but that type of play isn't going to get Reimer any additional playing time. He is 8-7-5 with an .895 save percentage and a 3.16 GAA this season.