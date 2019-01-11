Panthers' James Reimer: Struggles in shootout loss
Reimer allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers on Thursday.
The 30-year-old played well in relief of Roberto Luongo in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, but that didn't carry over into this start. Reimer has posted a save percentage below .900 in each of his last two starts. Luongo is struggling, but that type of play isn't going to get Reimer any additional playing time. He is 8-7-5 with an .895 save percentage and a 3.16 GAA this season.
More News
-
Panthers' James Reimer: In goal Thursday•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Makes relief appearance in loss•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Drops decision to Jackets•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Covering cage in Sunrise•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Shines over 40 minutes, shootout•
-
Panthers' James Reimer: Claws out win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...