Panthers' James Reimer: Struggles versus Capitals

Reimer allowed four goals on 20 shots through 33:15 of crease time in a 6-5 shootout team win over the Capitals on Friday.

The Panthers spotted Reimer a three-goal lead, but he couldn't hold it and was chased after yielding the tying goal about midway through the second period. That means Reimer still hasn't won a game this season, and in his last three starts, he has posted a .854 save percentage. This isn't exactly a great start for a guy trying to establish himself as the No. 1 goaltender in Florida.