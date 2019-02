Reimer (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's game versus the Coyotes with an injury, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

It appears this was a non-contact injury. Reimer stopped all 10 shots before departing, and Roberto Luongo will replace him in goal. If Reimer's injury will keep him off the bench in for Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights, the Panthers will need to recall a netminder from AHL Springfield. Samuel Montembeault appears to be next in line.