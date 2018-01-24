Panthers' James Reimer: Suffers injury Tuesday

Reimer left Tuesday's game against the Stars with a non-contact, lower-body injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Reimer looked in pain on the ice after going down in an uncomfortable fashion, so it appears he may have pulled a muscle. Harri Sateri will fill in for the time being, and if Reimer is unable to return, expect more updates after the game.

