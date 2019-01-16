Panthers' James Reimer: Suffers loss to Canadiens
Reimer gave up four goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi made Reimer look quite bad on a third-period goal that all but ended Florida's chances at a comeback. Reimer has now lost three straight -- two in overtime -- and will see his record fall to 8-8-5 with a 3.21 GAA and .894 save percentage. Roberto Luongo was originally announced as the Panthers' starter, but Reimer would wind up getting the nod. The 39-year-old veteran did serve as Florida's backup in the loss.
