Panthers' James Reimer: Suffers loss to Canadiens

Reimer gave up four goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi made Reimer look quite bad on a third-period goal that all but ended Florida's chances at a comeback. Reimer has now lost three straight -- two in overtime -- and will see his record fall to 8-8-5 with a 3.21 GAA and .894 save percentage. Roberto Luongo was originally announced as the Panthers' starter, but Reimer would wind up getting the nod. The 39-year-old veteran did serve as Florida's backup in the loss.