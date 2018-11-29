Panthers' James Reimer: Sunk by Ducks
Reimer stopped 22 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
He's started three straight games with Roberto Luongo (knee) sidelined, and Reimer's given up at least three goals in all three. The 30-year-old now has a 3.33 GAA and .904 save percentage in November, but the Panthers have little choice but to stick with him until Luongo is healthy again.
